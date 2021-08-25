Dedication to achieve health equity earns student national recognition

Jester Galiza, a fourth-year medical student and class president at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), was awarded the 2021 Excellence in Public Health Award from the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS). He becomes only the fourth JABSOM student in the school’s history to receive this top award for medical students. Galiza was recognized for his engagement in advocacy and health policy and his drive to fight for health equity, which stems from his personal experiences as a first-generation Filipinx-American whose parents immigrated to Hawaiʻi from the Philippines.