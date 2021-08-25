Cancel
Military

These Are The Military's Options For Extending Evacuations In Afghanistan. None Of Them Are Good.

By Tyler Rogoway
thedrive
thedrive
 6 days ago
There are no good options and each one has major operational hurdles and glaring pitfalls to overcome. It is looking less and less plausible that the U.S. and its allies can get everyone out of Afghanistan they need to, as well as their own military personnel and assets, by the time the August 31st deadline strikes. This is becoming a massively contentious issue as parts of the international community, including close allies to the United States, and those in U.S. Congress, are demanding the timeline be left undefined in order to end the evacuation when it makes sense operationally, not based on previous promises to the Taliban. So what does a prolonged evacuation mission look like in what could be a fully contested environment—one in which the Taliban does not offer security assurances to the U.S., nor allows it to be in the country at all anymore, even possibly taking direct military action against American forces that remain there?

