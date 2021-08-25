USF Faculty Senate Voices Concerns Over Reopening; Trustees Name Presidential Search Committee
Fall classes started Monday, and leadership at the University of South Florida is hearing about COVID-19 concerns from some faculty members. At Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting on the Tampa campus, USF Faculty Senate President Timothy Boaz said early feedback shows students are doing “pretty good” complying with the university’s “expectations” that they wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor settings.wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu
