8-25-21 sticker shock: annual cost of owning a new car

radioplusinfo.com
 6 days ago

According to the latest research from AAA, owning a new vehicle costs nearly $10,000 annually. State AAA spokesman Nick Jarmusz says a AAA study found the average annual cost of new vehicle ownership is $9,666 or $805 a month. The biggest factor is depreciation. It accounts for 40-percent of all ownership expenses. The second highest annual cost is for fuel. Jarmusz says maintenance, repair and tire costs are third on the list.

www.radioplusinfo.com

