Madison, WI

8-25-21 thompson won’t give lawmakers control of uw’s covid policies

radioplusinfo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson is pushing back against Republican lawmakers who claim campuses need their permission to implement COVID-19 policies. A key Republican lawmaker promised to pursue a lawsuit if Thompson won’t abide. UW campuses implemented a range of protocols this month heading into the fall semester, including mask and testing mandates. Republican lawmakers responded by voting to block the system from implementing any COVID-19 policies without approval from the Legislature’s GOP-controlled rules committee. Thompson said Tuesday that the system doesn’t need political approval for every internal management decision and legally controls access to its buildings and facilities.

