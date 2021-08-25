8-25-21 dodge county fatal crash victim identified

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal two vehicle crash near Waupun over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office says 35 year old Armando DeJesus of Ripon was killed when his car failed to stop for a stop sign and was struck by an SUV at the intersection of County Highway C and Jersey Road Sunday night. A passenger in the car, 51 year old Eliseo Rivera of Ripon, was was flown by helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison. The driver of the SUV was injured in the crash and was transported to Waupun Hospital.