Slow? Fast? Nighttime? Here Are 10 Leashes Perfect For Any Type Of Dog Walk

Did you know? Today, August 26, is National Dog Day! The day celebrates all our canine friends, from large to small, Westminster Kennel Club stars to beloved rescue pups. The holiday was originally founded in 2004 by Collen Paige, who is an author, pet and lifestyle expert, and dog trainer. Paige also founded other holidays, including National Puppy Day, National Mutt Day, National Cat Day, and National Wildlife Day. And the date itself holds significance: Paige picked August 26 because it’s the date that Paige’s family adopted her first childhood dog from the local animal shelter. The topic of rescue dogs is one that Paige holds close to her heart. She says, “Millions of dogs are killed each year because they’re simply unwanted. All a dog wants to do is love you and be loved by you. Dogs are amazing, courageous, sensitive and sentient beings that deserve compassion and respect.”