Big Data Spending Market is Thriving Worldwide | Calpont, Oracle, Cloudera

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Big Data Spending examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Big Data Spending study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Big Data Spending market report advocates analysis of Hewlett-Packard Co., Calpont Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cloudera, Splunk Inc., Opera Solutions, Mu Sigma, Teradata Corporation & IBM.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

