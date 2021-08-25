Cancel
Cloud Erp Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Microsoft, Epicor, Kronos

 6 days ago

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Cloud Erp Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Cloud Erp Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Cloud Erp Software market report advocates analysis of SAP, Oracle, Sage, Infor, Microsoft, Epicor, Kronos, Concur(SAP), Ibm, Totvs, Unit4, Yonyou, Netsuite, Kingdee, Workday, Cornerstone & Digiwin.

AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Smart Farming Technology Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | Farmers Edge, Auroras, John Deere, Raven Industries

A new research study on Worldwide Smart Farming Technology Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assessment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Worldwide Smart Farming Technology products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Worldwide Smart Farming Technology market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2020 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are John Deere, Raven Industries, AGCO, Ag Leader Technology, DICKEY-john, Auroras, Farmers Edge, Iteris, Trimble, PrecisionHawk & Precision Planting.
EconomyWebProNews

Microsoft’s Azure Government Top Secret Now Available

Microsoft has announced the general availability of its Azure Government Top Secret, in the company’s bid to gain more government contracts. Government contracts are some of the most lucrative contracts for tech companies, including cloud providers. Needless to say, however, combining cloud options with classified and top secret information presents very unique challenges. At one point, Amazon had a clear lead, being the only company to have achieved the Pentagon’s Impact Level 6 certification. Microsoft closed that gap in late 2019, and has been accelerating its efforts to get government cloud contracts ever since.
ComputersCSO

Securing Hybrid Clouds and Multi-Cloud with Virtualized Network Firewalls

Organizations are looking to realize the promise of cloud computing, including faster time to market, increased responsiveness, and cost reductions. As part of this, many organizations use two or more clouds to meet business needs such as disaster recovery, data backup, application resiliency, and global coverage. In fact, 76% of organizations are using two or more cloud providers.2 And according to the Flexera 2020 State of the Cloud Report, “93 percent of enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy” while “87 percent have a hybrid cloud strategy.” As a result, this can introduce complexities without the right cloud security solutions that can secure any cloud environment.
SoftwareEETimes.com

EDA in the Cloud Will be Key to Rapid Innovative SoC Design

Simultaneous mega-trends are shaping multiple industries from aerospace and defense, automotive and high-tech to healthcare and others. These include 5G, autonomous vehicles, industrial internet of things (IIoT), electrification, hyperscale computing and artificial intelligence / machine learning (AI/ML). Add cloud to the mix, and we have another generational disruption that has driven business over the past decade and been further accelerated by our current global situation, changing the way we work, live, communicate and entertain. Cloud opportunities go far beyond flexible ubiquitous access.
BusinessZDNet

Google, SAP tout new deal with auto distributor Inchcape

Google Cloud and SAP on Tuesday announced that Inchcape plc, a major, multi-brand automotive distributor, is moving business-critical SAP workloads to Google Cloud. Inchcape is one of the first UK-based businesses to run SAP on Google Cloud as part of SAP's RISE program. The migration will entail bringing Inchcape's sales,...
MarketsVentureBeat

Data management investments often stumble, survey finds

The bulk of investments made in data management platforms thus far has not been money well spent, according to a Data Value Scorecard published today by data lake platform Dremio. The scorecard finds only 22% of the data leaders surveyed said they have fully realized a return on investment (ROI)...
Computersthefastmode.com

5G and Edge Computing, It’s All About Developers & Data Featured

5G Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are transforming their business in two fundamental ways. First, by switching from the physical network function (PNF) approach to network deployment, to a virtualized approach (VNFs and CNFs). All of this is in service of the larger, and more strategic, second transformation: Increasing the monetization opportunities of their networks and accelerating return on their capital investments. With these changes, 5G MNOs and Network Service Providers will now be able to offer a differentiated and unique value proposition in the form of Edge Cloud services and MEC (Multi-Access Edge Computing).
Coding & ProgrammingTechRepublic

How to use chaos engineering in Microsoft Azure

Complex systems need to be resilient, and we need to use tools like chaos engineering to ensure that resilience. Learn about Azure Chaos Studio. Cloud-native applications aren't the monoliths of old, fitting neatly into client-server or three-tier categories. They're now a conglomeration of services, mixing your code and platform tools, designed to manage and control errors and to scale around the world.
SoftwareCMSWire

A Look at the Top 5 Marketing Automation Software by Market Share

Marketing automation software industry is constantly evolving, as new contenders try to capture a slice of the market and gain traction with customers. As more options enter an already crowded marketplace, its becoming harder for marketers to choose one platform over another. With so many variables at play when selecting...
SoftwareInternational Business Times

7 AI-Powered Business Tools That Are Rising Fast

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is shaping how companies and new startups are conducting business across the world. Today, the AI software market is expected to reach $118 billion in revenues by 2025 according to a Tractica research report. But although these figures look promising, only a mere 15% of current businesses are making use of AI software to help streamline processing, with more than 30% of startups looking to bring AI tools onboard in the next year or two.
Softwarejust-auto.com

Inchcape migrates SAP data to Google Cloud

Google Cloud has announced a new partnership with SAP and Inchcape plc, a leading multi-brand automotive distributor, that will involve Inchcape bringing its business-critical sales, marketing and operations systems, and data to the cloud. The migration of its SAP systems will help transform the purchase and ownership of cars for...
SoftwareTechCrunch

Plentific cements $100M to expand its property management SaaS

The 2013-founded startup provides a cloud platform for landlords, property and facilities managers, and service providers — taking aim at legacy software with a joined-up digital marketplace for locating tradespeople, managing repairs, keeping tenants informed and generating analytics to support data-driven property service delivery. Live in the U.K., Germany and...
Electronicsmurphyshockeylaw.net

States Industrial Touchscreen Displays Market Size,Share,Recent Study by 2027| Elo Touch Solutions, Fujitsu, LG Electronics

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Motor Control IC market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Motor Control IC Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Motor Control IC market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Motor Control IC market.
Retailmartechseries.com

The Future of Retail is More Personalized and More Digital, According to Appnovation Research

Consumer expectations of retailers and the shopping experience have dramatically shifted, altering the digital landscape for the post-COVID future of retail brands. According to Appnovation’s latest consumer research, Digital Innovation for the Experience Economy: Retail, over 70% of North American consumers agree that digital technologies have made their shopping experiences more convenient, but only 1 in 5 rate the current experience offered by retailers as ‘Excellent’. This suggests that the majority of people believe there is room for retailers to improve the customer experience (CX), particularly as it relates to ecommerce.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Electronic Health Record Software Solutions Market May Set New Growth Story | Care 360, McKesson, Cerner, Allscripts, Athena Health

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Worldwide Electronic Health Record Software Solutions Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Worldwide Electronic Health Record Software Solutions Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as eClinicalWorks, McKesson, Cerner, Allscripts, Athena Health, GE Healthcare, Epic, Care 360, Practice Fusion & OptumInsight etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Worldwide Electronic Health Record Software Solutions for the foreseeable future.
Softwarenextbigfuture.com

Future Tesla AI Cloud Vs Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, Alibaba

The Amazon AWS Global Infrastructure is built for performance. AWS Regions offer low latency, low packet loss, and high overall network quality. This is achieved with a fully redundant 100 GbE fiber network backbone, often providing many terabits of capacity between Regions. Amazon has or will soon have about 100...

