MTN DEW Flamin' Hot Set for Release Later This Month

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMTN DEW is about to get spicy. No, this isn't a prank or a way-too-early April Fools' Day joke...but MTN DEW Flamin' Hot will be available to the masses later this month. Carrying the same branding as Frito-Lay's wildly popular Flamin' Hot Cheetos (and other Flamin' Hot products), the new soda promises to be the first-ever "spicy" dew.

comicbook.com

