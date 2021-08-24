Crime Stoppers ups reward for tips in fatal Tampa shooting of 4-year-old girl

Authorities are seeking more information on a dark-colored vehicle that was following a silver four-door sedan on Sunday night shortly before the dark-colored vehicle drove up next to the silver sedan and someone inside began shooting into the vehicle. a 4-year-old girl inside the silver sedan was shot and died. [ Courtesy of Tampa Police Department via screengrab ]

Authorities who are seeking the public’s help in solving the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old girl Sunday increased the reward to $9,500 Tuesday, according to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.

In addition to the reward of up to $5,000 that Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering, the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers and the Florida Office of Attorney General have partnered to offer a reward of up to $4,500, Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay said in a news release Tuesday. The additional $4,500 is available through June 30, 2022. The tip must come through the Crime Stoppers program to be eligible for the reward, and the information has to lead to the identification and arrest of the suspect or suspects.

The shooting took place on East Hillsborough Avenue near North 43rd Street around 9 p.m. Sunday. A dark-colored vehicle approached a silver sedan and began firing into the car. The woman driving the silver sedan crashed into a pole, and later the woman realized that her 4-year-old daughter had been shot. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Police released footage of the dark-colored car following the silver sedan and are asking those who have information about the shooting to come forward.

Crime Stoppers can be reached with tips at 800-873-TIPS (8477). Additionally, people can make anonymous tips at www.crimestopperstb.com or through the P3 Tips Mobile app.