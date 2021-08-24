Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Crime Stoppers ups reward for tips in fatal Tampa shooting of 4-year-old girl

By Natalie Weber
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35co6Q_0bbuqAQN00
Authorities are seeking more information on a dark-colored vehicle that was following a silver four-door sedan on Sunday night shortly before the dark-colored vehicle drove up next to the silver sedan and someone inside began shooting into the vehicle. a 4-year-old girl inside the silver sedan was shot and died. [ Courtesy of Tampa Police Department via screengrab ]

Authorities who are seeking the public’s help in solving the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old girl Sunday increased the reward to $9,500 Tuesday, according to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.

In addition to the reward of up to $5,000 that Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering, the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers and the Florida Office of Attorney General have partnered to offer a reward of up to $4,500, Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay said in a news release Tuesday. The additional $4,500 is available through June 30, 2022. The tip must come through the Crime Stoppers program to be eligible for the reward, and the information has to lead to the identification and arrest of the suspect or suspects.

The shooting took place on East Hillsborough Avenue near North 43rd Street around 9 p.m. Sunday. A dark-colored vehicle approached a silver sedan and began firing into the car. The woman driving the silver sedan crashed into a pole, and later the woman realized that her 4-year-old daughter had been shot. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Police released footage of the dark-colored car following the silver sedan and are asking those who have information about the shooting to come forward.

Crime Stoppers can be reached with tips at 800-873-TIPS (8477). Additionally, people can make anonymous tips at www.crimestopperstb.com or through the P3 Tips Mobile app.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Seminole, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Bicyclist killed while walking bike across road in Seminole

A 44-year-old man died Saturday night after being hit by a driver in Seminole. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Nole Karcher was walking his bicycle across Seminole Boulevard at a non-designated crosswalk Saturday night when 46-year-old Brian Thomas’s vehicle struck the pedestrian. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 5300...
Posted by
Tampa Bay Times

Friends, family honor Polk deputy who died of COVID-19

LAKELAND – With heavy hearts and masked faces, local law enforcement gathered with loved ones at Victory Church in Lakeland on Monday to remember a Polk County sheriff’s deputy who died last week of COVID-19. Chris Broadhead, 32, of Winter Haven was a father of five and a deputy for nine years. He battled COVID-19 in the hospital for weeks before he died Aug. 23. PCSO officials said Broadhead contracted the illness in the line of duty.
Wimauma, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Pedestrian dies on highway in Wimauma

A 31-year-old Ruskin man died after a pickup truck hit him early Sunday morning in Wimauma. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 71-year old Riverview man was driving on northbound on US-301, north of Brody Boulevard, when the pedestrian walked crossed the truck’s path on an unlit portion of the highway shortly after midnight Saturday.
Pasco County, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Several Pasco County teachers face state fraud investigation

An undisclosed number of Pasco County teachers have been placed on administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates them for what is being called a fraud case. “We are investigating several teachers,” FDLE spokesperson Gretl Plessinger said. “At this point, only Hudson High School is involved.”. The...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa court weighs new sentence for man who got life at 16

TAMPA — On the witness stand, Kyle Moran talked about the progress he has made after serving 25 years in prison for a crime he committed at 16. He talked about completing the transitional living program at Abe Brown Ministries, the educational certificates he has earned, the job he has worked for more than a year with a company that installs fire sprinklers. He talked about how he has never violated probation, and how he recently paid off his court fees.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Prosecutor Jay Pruner, who put away Tampa’s most notorious, is retiring

TAMPA — For a glimpse at Jay Pruner’s prowess in the courtroom, look to a moment near the end of a 1998 murder trial. The defendant was Lawrence Singleton, found guilty of stabbing a woman in his Orient Park home. A jury would learn that 20 years earlier, he’d attacked a teenage hitchhiker in California, raping her before hacking off her forearms with an axe. In the penalty phase of Singleton’s trial, she became the state’s star witness.
Wesley Chapel, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

One dead, one injured in Pasco crash with dump truck

A Wesley Chapel man, 67, died Friday after a crash in Land O’ Lakes earlier this week that also left one seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A Lutz dump truck driver, 34, was traveling east on State Road 52 near Land O’ Lakes Boulevard on Tuesday when he didn’t notice traffic stopped in front of him in time, police said. After braking heavily, he lost control of the vehicle, which then spun into the opposite lanes.
Posted by
Tampa Bay Times

Second-generation owner of Felton’s in Plant City dies at 68

Kayla Davis sat in her late uncle’s Plant City home last week, surrounded by his book collection. “It’s astounding,” said Davis, 26. Astounding but not surprising, at least for Leland “Lee” Felton Williams’ family. People in Tampa Bay knew Mr. Williams as the second-generation grocery store owner who could get...
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Judge Cooper ruled against Florida mask mandate bans. What’s next?

Florida’s school mask mandate battle hit a fever pitch at the end of last week as Judge John Cooper ruled against the state’s blanket ban of such actions, sparking immediate backlash from Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration. Can this week take it to the next level? Or will some other issue jump to the forefront? Read on for the latest on this story and more Florida education news.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida faces more legal battles over school masks

Gov. Ron DeSantis’s effort to prevent Florida schools from issuing blanket mask mandates is continuing to draw legal challenges. Friday’s ruling by a Leon County circuit judge who said the governor had overreached appears to be just the start of a court fight that could play out on many fronts.

Comments / 4

Community Policy