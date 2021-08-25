Cancel
Albany, NY

LarkFest canceled again due to Covid

By Louis Finley
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — LarkFest is canceled for the second time in a row due to Covid among several other reasons. In a statement the Lark Street BID, who runs the event, wrote in part: “We are saddened that for a number of reasons, including the size and nature of this particular event, local and CDC COVID regulations, staffing levels amongst the businesses on the street, and limitations on the BID’s Board and staff to fundraise via other events, the BID Board made the difficult decision to not host LarkFest in 2021.”

Comments / 0

 

