LarkFest canceled again due to Covid

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Gov. Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Monday. “While we have come so far in containing COVID, the virus is still a threat to our communities – it is up to us to prevent it from spreading any further,” Hochul said. “Wear a mask, wash your hands and, if you haven’t already, get vaccinated today. The vaccine is effective, it’s safe, and it’s available free of charge. It is the best protection we have against COVID.”