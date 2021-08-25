Cancel
Saint Petersburg, FL

LIST | St. Pete Primary Election Results

By WFTS Digital Staff
ABC Action News WFTS
 6 days ago
Voters in St. Petersburg went to the polls on Tuesday to narrow the field of candidates for mayor and elect three city council members.

According to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections website, 28.56 percent of eligible voters cast a vote during Tuesday’s primary.

In the race for mayor, Ken Welch and Robert Blackmon secured the top votes and will face off on November 2 during the General Election.

RELATED: Robert Blackmon and Ken Welch advance to general election for St. Pete mayor

Here are the unofficial results.

City of St. Petersburg Mayor Percentage Votes
Robert Blackmon 28.58 15,424
Pete Boland 6.24 3,369
Michael Ingram 0.84 451
Torry Nelson 0.38 205
Wengay 'Newt' Newton 7.41 3,999
Marcile Powers 0.74 398
Dardin Rice 16.53 8,923
Ken Welch 39.10 21,103

City of St. Petersburg - Council Member District 1 Percentage Votes
Ed Carlson 19.53 1,306
Copley Gerdes 33.61 2,247
John Hornbeck 13.01 870
Bobbie Shay Lee 33.85 2,263

City of St. Petersburg - Council Member District 4 Percentage Votes
Jarib Figueredo 12.37 795
Lisset Hanewicz 41.75 2,683
Clifford Hobbs III 15.11 971
Tom Mullins 23.25 1,494
Doug O'Dowd 7.52 483

City of St. Petersburg - Council Member District 8 Percentage Votes
Jeff Danner 27.14 1,543
Richie Floyd 51.21 2,912
Dane Kuplicki 12.06 686
Jamie Mayo 9.58 545

