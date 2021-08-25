LIST | St. Pete Primary Election Results

Voters in St. Petersburg went to the polls on Tuesday to narrow the field of candidates for mayor and elect three city council members.

According to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections website, 28.56 percent of eligible voters cast a vote during Tuesday’s primary.

In the race for mayor, Ken Welch and Robert Blackmon secured the top votes and will face off on November 2 during the General Election.

Here are the unofficial results.

City of St. Petersburg Mayor Percentage Votes Robert Blackmon 28.58 15,424 Pete Boland 6.24 3,369 Michael Ingram 0.84 451 Torry Nelson 0.38 205 Wengay 'Newt' Newton 7.41 3,999 Marcile Powers 0.74 398 Dardin Rice 16.53 8,923 Ken Welch 39.10 21,103

City of St. Petersburg - Council Member District 1 Percentage Votes Ed Carlson 19.53 1,306 Copley Gerdes 33.61 2,247 John Hornbeck 13.01 870 Bobbie Shay Lee 33.85 2,263

City of St. Petersburg - Council Member District 4 Percentage Votes Jarib Figueredo 12.37 795 Lisset Hanewicz 41.75 2,683 Clifford Hobbs III 15.11 971 Tom Mullins 23.25 1,494 Doug O'Dowd 7.52 483