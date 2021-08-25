LIST | St. Pete Primary Election Results
Voters in St. Petersburg went to the polls on Tuesday to narrow the field of candidates for mayor and elect three city council members.
According to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections website, 28.56 percent of eligible voters cast a vote during Tuesday’s primary.
In the race for mayor, Ken Welch and Robert Blackmon secured the top votes and will face off on November 2 during the General Election.
RELATED: Robert Blackmon and Ken Welch advance to general election for St. Pete mayor
Here are the unofficial results.
|City of St. Petersburg Mayor
|Percentage
|Votes
|Robert Blackmon
|28.58
|15,424
|Pete Boland
|6.24
|3,369
|Michael Ingram
|0.84
|451
|Torry Nelson
|0.38
|205
|Wengay 'Newt' Newton
|7.41
|3,999
|Marcile Powers
|0.74
|398
|Dardin Rice
|16.53
|8,923
|Ken Welch
|39.10
|21,103
|City of St. Petersburg - Council Member District 1
|Percentage
|Votes
|Ed Carlson
|19.53
|1,306
|Copley Gerdes
|33.61
|2,247
|John Hornbeck
|13.01
|870
|Bobbie Shay Lee
|33.85
|2,263
|City of St. Petersburg - Council Member District 4
|Percentage
|Votes
|Jarib Figueredo
|12.37
|795
|Lisset Hanewicz
|41.75
|2,683
|Clifford Hobbs III
|15.11
|971
|Tom Mullins
|23.25
|1,494
|Doug O'Dowd
|7.52
|483
|City of St. Petersburg - Council Member District 8
|Percentage
|Votes
|Jeff Danner
|27.14
|1,543
|Richie Floyd
|51.21
|2,912
|Dane Kuplicki
|12.06
|686
|Jamie Mayo
|9.58
|545
Comments / 0