Sandusky Schools ready for new year
SANDUSKY — Though masks are optional inside buildings when Sandusky Schools starts classes Thursday, that could change in an instant. Superintendent Eugene Sanders; chief of staff and transformation officer Dennis Muratori; and chief academic officer Tracy Simmons Reed talked about the district’s COVID policies, 10-year plan and more Tuesday on “Between the Lines,” the Register’s public affairs program. The video, available for on-demand viewing, can be watched on the Register’s YouTube channel.sanduskyregister.com
Comments / 0