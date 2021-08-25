Cancel
Sandusky, OH

Sandusky Schools ready for new year

By Caitlin Nearhood
Sandusky Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDUSKY — Though masks are optional inside buildings when Sandusky Schools starts classes Thursday, that could change in an instant. Superintendent Eugene Sanders; chief of staff and transformation officer Dennis Muratori; and chief academic officer Tracy Simmons Reed talked about the district’s COVID policies, 10-year plan and more Tuesday on “Between the Lines,” the Register’s public affairs program. The video, available for on-demand viewing, can be watched on the Register’s YouTube channel.

