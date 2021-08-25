Haiti earthquake: Mother mourns daughter killed during christening

Naomi Osaka, Cardi B, and other stars have poured out their support and love to the Haitian community as the country has been hit hard by an earthquake. The earthquake happened on August 14 and its magnitude was 7.2. In the aftermath of this devastating earthquake, various celebrities and fashion models took to social media to support their full support. The earthquake left more than 1200 dead and hundreds to thousands were seriously injured. Hospitals got destroyed, so was the situation of housing colonies. There is still a need for humanitarian aid and supplies. Nearly 11 years ago, in 2010, a similar earthquake had hit the island, and support and love were then poured out from dozens of celebrities across the globe. Some of them even participated in relief efforts, while others donated huge amounts.