Haiti earthquake: Mother mourns daughter killed during christening

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaiti earthquake: Mother mourns daughter killed during christening. A mother recounts how her baby daughter died during the latest earthquake in Haiti, which killed over 2,000 people nationwide. The BBC's James Clayton reports from a village where locals say 22 people were killed in a church collapse. Story produced by...

www.bbc.com

