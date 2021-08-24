Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atchison County, MO

Cancer takes Atchison businessman

By Mary Meyers Atchison Globe
newspressnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA longtime downtown Atchison business man recently succumbed to his battle with colon cancer. Dan Glennon, 63, owner and operator of the Town and Country Tire Supply managed to keep the business in operation until late July, according to his obituary. Glennon, a graduated class member of 1976 from Maur Hill Prep School, worked with his father, Louie Glennon for many years. After Louie’s retirement in 1993, Glennon was sole operator.

www.newspressnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
County
Atchison County, MO
Local
Missouri Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Asher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Obituary#St Patrick#Golf#Maur Hill Prep School#Catholic#Abbey Church#Charlie Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation’s bedrock retirement programs. The new projections in the annual Social Security...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy