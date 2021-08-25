Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Yellowjackets Trailer: Soccer Players Battle The Wilderness In The Showtime Series

By Joshua Meyer
/Film
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowtime has lined up a murderer's row of actresses for its new survival drama, "Yellowjackets." Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress star in the 10-episode series which follows the aftermath of a girls' soccer team that gets stranded in the wilderness after their plane crashes. By "aftermath," I mean not only their time in the wilderness but also some 25 years later when the survivors are left haunted (and possibly thirsty for revenge) by what happened.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karyn Kusama
Person
Carey Mulligan
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Warren Kole
Person
Juliette Lewis
Person
Christina Ricci
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Ella Purnell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Showtime#Tawny Cypress#Yellowjackets#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
TV & VideosComicBook

A Heist Thriller Featuring The Good Doctor Star Is Blowing Up on Netflix

A new movie has taken Netflix by storm, but surprisingly, it isn't one of the streamer's original projects. The Vault, a heist thriller from Spain that was released earlier this year, was recently added to Netflix's lineup. On Wednesday, just a few days after its streaming debut, The Vault became the number one movie on the entire service.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on August 23

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Monday, Aug. 23 finds the new Jason Momoa action-drama Sweet Girl at No. 1, while the kid-friendly The Loud House Movie comes in at No. 2. At No. 3 today is Manifest, which returns to the ranking after a couple of weeks away. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are Sandra Oh's new collegiate dramedy The Chair and the teen treasure hunting series Outer Banks.
TV Series/Film

Dexter: New Blood Will Give The Showtime Series A "Proper Finale," Says Network President

When we last saw Dexter, he was wearing the world's fakest beard and living as a lumberjack, or something like that. Series finales can't please everyone, but the "Dexter" series finale was a particularly egregious example. Even viewers who stuck with the show in its lesser final seasons were wondering what the hell the folks running the show were thinking. Now, the miniseries "Dexter: New Blood" will hopefully right the wrongs of the previous series finale and give everyone's favorite serial killer a better send-off.
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Michael Keaton leads Netflix’s 9/11 drama Worth in first trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer for its 9/11 drama Worth starring Michael Keaton (Spotlight). Based on a true story, Keaton stars as a man assigned by Congress to determine how much compensation should be given to the families of 9/11 victims, leading him to learn of the human cost of the most horrific terrorist attack in our times. Starring alongside Keaton is Stanley Tucci (Jolt) and Amy Ryan (Late Night). Watch the trailer below…
TV & VideosVulture

Netflix’s Beckett Is a Leisurely Chase Thriller

The opening scenes of Beckett are so unlike the rest of Beckett that, were it not on Netflix, you might wonder if you accidentally sat on the remote and changed the channel to an entirely different movie. The dissonance feels intentional, if awkward. As his film hops from genre to genre, director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino seems to be working toward a comment on the nature of grief, guilt, and persistence. Unfortunately, the results can’t quite match the scale of his ambitions.
TV SeriesCollider

First 'Yellowjackets' Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci & Melanie Lynskey's Harrowing Psychological Thriller Show

Showtime has released the first riveting trailer for Yellowjackets, the new survival thriller series starring Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock) and Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything). The trailer was revealed as part of the network's TCA event this week, which brought with it several other exciting pieces of renewal and pickup news. Yellowjackets is slated to premiere November 14 at 10 PM EST.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Yellowjackets’: Showtime Survival Drama Starring Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci Gets Premiere Date & Trailer

Trauma extends far beyond the fight for survival in the trailer for Showtime’s Yellowjackets, starring Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress. During its TCA presentation, Showtime unveiled the first look at Yellowjackets. Written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the series is a saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.
TV & VideosPosted by
UPI News

Chloë Sevigny joins Hulu limited series 'Girl From Plainville'

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Chloë Sevigny is set to star in upcoming Hulu limited series The Girl From Plainville, which is inspired by a true story. The Girl From Plainville is based on writer Jesse Barron's Esquire article about Michelle Carter, a teenager from Massachusetts who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 for encouraging her boyfriend, Conrad 'Coco' Roy III, to kill himself via text messages.
TV & VideosSFGate

Netflix Drops 'Dear White People' Musical Final Season Trailer

Netflix released a trailer for “Dear White People: Vol. 4,” the musical final season premiering Sept. 22, revealing that at least a portion of the season will take place in the future, while the rest will be set during the usual gang’s senior year. In the trailer, which you can...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Showtime Orders ‘The Wood’ Comedy Pilot Based On Movie From Justin Hillian & Rick Famuyiwa

Showtime has given a pilot order to comedy The Wood, based on the 1999 feature film, from Justin Hillian (The Chi, Snowfall), Rick Famuyiwa (The Chi, Dope) and Showtime sibling Paramount Television Studios. Famuyiwa, who co-wrote and directed the film, will direct the pilot and executive produce with Hillian, who will pen the script. The pilot order was announced during Showtime’s virtual TCA presentation Tuesday. The Wood is an honest look at friendship and dating from the perspective of three young Black males born and raised in the gentrifying L.A. suburb of Inglewood, fondly referred to by locals as the City Of...
TV Seriescountry1037fm.com

Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” Looks Like Must-See TV

Four words: Lord of the Flies. This is the title of a classic novel by William Golding about a group of boys that are stranded on an island and the disaster that comes from them trying to govern themselves. It propagates the theory that if left to our own devices, man would succumb to our most primal instincts. I loved reading it in high school and there are several good film versions out there. Which leads to the true story of the South American soccer team that has their airplane crash land in the Andes Mountains. To survive, they resort to cannibalism on their dead. The movie of their story, “Alive” is one of Debbie’s favorites. Now, what happens if you combine these two? Apparently, Showtime’s new series, “Yellowjackets.”
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Your Honor’ Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

“Your Honor” has been renewed for Season 2 at Showtime, Variety has learned. Originally set up as a limited series, Season 2 will see Bryan Cranston return as respected New Orleans judge Michael Desiato. In Season 1, Desiato’s son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. Peter Moffat will also return as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Season 2, which will consist of 10 episodes, will begin filming next year for a 2022 debut.

Comments / 0

Community Policy