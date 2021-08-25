Cancel
Giancarlo Stanton’s resurgence raises new questions about behemoth contract

By Ken Davidoff
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf those two descriptions don’t always go hand in hand, they sure do when it comes to Giancarlo Stanton and his robust 2021. Remember when Stanton looked like an intractable, inflexible, untradeable entity, an albatross around the Yankees’ payroll for the foreseeable future? Well, if the 31-year-old has done nothing else this year, he surely has increased his appeal to other clubs, an effort he intensified Tuesday night with a 419-foot homer to help the Yankees post their 11th straight win, 5-4 over the Braves at Truist Park.

