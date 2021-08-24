Here’s How to move the Safari URL address bar back to the top on iOS 15

Apple made a considerable huge change to its mobile Safari on iPhone running iOS 15 or above, the URL address bar which on previous iOS version was always stays afloat on top, now shifted to the bottom of the screen. While personally I do think it’s a good move – mainly because now it’s easier for me to reach out the URL address bar without the need to stretch my thumb – but not all iPhone users are comfortable or get used to the change made by Apple. That’s the reason I’m writing this article, to share with you on how you can move back Safari URL address bar from the bottom back to the top.