Supreme Court upholds order keeping ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy in place

Supreme Court Allows Evictions To Resume. On Aug. 26, the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary eviction ban amid the pandemic. According to the court's unsigned opinion, the CDC lacked the authority to reimpose the moratorium on Aug. 3. Under federal law, the agency needed explicit congressional authorization, which it did not have. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the three liberal justices who dissented, citing the COVID-19 delta variant. The public interest strongly favors respecting the CDC’s judgment at this moment, when over 90% of counties are experiencing high transmission rates, Justice Stephen Breyer, via dissenting opinion. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden “is once again calling on all entities that can prevent evictions — from cities and states to local courts, landlords, Cabinet Agencies — to urgently act to prevent evictions.”. Some states, such as California, Maryland and New Jersey, have enacted their own temporary eviction bans. According to Census Bureau data from early August, 3.5 million people in the U.S. said they were facing eviction within the next two months. Those.