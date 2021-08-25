Cancel
Supreme Court upholds order keeping ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy in place

By Samuel Chamberlain
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court Tuesday declined the Biden administration’s request to block a lower court order keeping the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy for asylum-seekers in place. The unsigned order stated that the Biden White House failed to show that its move to end the program, which required asylum claimants...

