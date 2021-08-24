Cancel
Software

Lawmaker questions renewal of unemployment software

By Scott McClallen
iosconews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Despite 17 months of problems, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration renewed its contract with FAST Enterprises LLC for unemployment insurance software. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Michigan, millions of people lost their jobs and filed claims, spiking the unemployment rate to 22.7%. The wave of claims overwhelmed...

