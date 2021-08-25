Kanye West Won't Require Vaccines For Chicago Event & People Are Angry
We understand that you may feel inundated with Kanye West news this week, and it's because we will (maybe) finally receive Donda. West's team is once again preparing for what is expected to be a show-stopping listening event, this time in the rapper's hometown for Chicago. West is hailed as an icon in the Windy City and beyond, so returning home to reveal the final cut of this anticipated album that is named after his late mother is monumental in itself.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 0