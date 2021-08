The Phillies head to San Diego to close their final west coast trip against the Padres. The Phillies last took on the Padres at home over July 4th weekend. Philadelphia went into that series below .500 and in fourth place in the division but were able to take two of three from one of the best teams in the National League at the time. After getting swept by the lowly Diamondbacks, the Fightin’s hope to bounce back and fix their road woes (25-35 on the road) before returning home.