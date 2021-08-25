Toms River East eliminated from Little League World Series

Week 22 record: 2-4 (Monday’s loss in Boston went on last week’s record) The Rangers won two games last week. The first game against Cleveland and the last game against the Houston Astros. The game against the Astros almost felt like we had been thrown back to 2015/2016 when both teams were competing for playoff spots and the rivalry was at a high. With the Rangers scoring 13 runs, Adolis Garcia giving them their first grand slam of the season in an eight run innings, and six Rangers having a multi-hit game.