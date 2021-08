WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has issued a warning to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. The Goldberg vs. Lashley title match at WWE SummerSlam earlier this month ended via referee stoppage after they did an angle where Lashley injured Goldberg’s knee. After the bout, Lashley brought a steel chair into the ring and continued the attack, focusing on the knee. Goldberg’s 15 year old son Gage, who was sitting at ringside, stormed the ring and jumped on Lashley’s back but was slammed to the mat. Lashley then applied The Hurt Lock to Gage, while Goldberg was still down. The segment ended with Lashley and MVP making their exit as Goldberg tended to Gage in the ring.