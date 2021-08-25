Cancel
Seattle, WA

Smartphone fire on Alaska Airlines passenger jet prompts evacuation

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA smartphone caught fire on an Alaska Airline passenger plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday night, prompting an emergency evacuation of the jet. All 128 passengers and six crew members on Flight 751 were transported by bus to the airport terminal, with two passengers taken to hospital for treatment, a spokesperson for the carrier told the Seattle Times. The aircraft had just landed after flying from New Orleans.

