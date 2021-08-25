People living near Fifth Ave in Shadyside worried about drivers’ need for speed

PITTSBURGH — A woman was critically injured after a motorcyclist trying to get away from police rode up onto the sidewalk and hit her. The incident happened along Fifth Avenue near South Aiken in Shadyside.

People in the area Tuesday said they’re not surprised to hear about the crash.

“Anyone who works on Fifth knows that the cars don’t care about speed or safety of pedestrians,” said Sanna Legan, a college student. “It’s horrific and its terrible.”

Police said the motorcycle rider was weaving in and out of traffic before hitting the woman.

Legan said accidents in this area happen all the time.

“It is not a surprise. My freshman year, there was a huge accident on the corner of Morewood and Fifth. Someone covered in blood was banging on my dorm’s door, asking for help,” Legan said. “Like we saw from yesterday, it’s a pattern.”

Back in June, a hit-and-run crash on South Aiken and Walnut Street left a man in critical condition. That incident was just blocks away from Monday’s crash.

“It’s unsettling because as a college student, a lot of us are walking all the time,” said Riley Noland.

Noland, also a college student, said it’s sometimes a gamble to walk in the area.

“It gets a little dicey. A lot of the cars speed around here. It would be nice if people didn’t speed so we don’t have to worry,” she said.

