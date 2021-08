The US dollar has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Friday, as it looks like traders are trying to get ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium statement coming out of Jerome Powell. After all, people are starting to look at the idea of tapering as strengthening the US dollar, and we are seeing that over here as well. Ultimately, I think this is a market that will continue to see a lot of noisy behavior, but that should not be a huge surprise considering that the pair has been so tightly wound for a while.