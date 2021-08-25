SF Giants’ catcher Buster Posey removed in fifth inning against Mets due to knee issue
QUEENS, N.Y. — During the first few innings of the Giants’ series opener against the Mets, nearly everything went in San Francisco’s favor. The Giants jumped out to a 7-0 lead thanks to four home runs and rookie lefty Sammy Long looked dominant on the mound, but in the bottom of the fifth, things took a turn as catcher Buster Posey was removed with left knee discomfort and replaced by backup Curt Casali.www.orovillemr.com
