Nebraska's Dakota Chan, Eleanor Dale and Reagan Raabe earned spots on the Big Ten Players to Watch list, the conference announced Monday. Chan, a senior midfielder, has played in 36 games in her career at Nebraska, including 32 starts for the Huskers. In 2019, she recorded her first career goal to help NU defeat Long Beach State. She continued her success in her sophomore season with a three-point effort against Indiana with one goal and one assist. Last season, Chan played the entire game on three occasions and scored one goal and dished out one assist to tie for second on the team with three points.