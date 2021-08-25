Kanye West May Have Just Filed To Change His Name To “Ye”

Kanye West has been accused of stealing and up and coming designer's logo for his Donda merch. The designer — who is affiliated with the up and coming Infinity G8ds, took to Instagram to accuse West of stealing, saying, “To see all the thought, hard work, and dedication put into @infinityg*ds and then to see someone disrespectfully copy with no credit given is sickening and then not just anybody but @kanyewest .. someone with so much money and so much power .. yet this proves that he is indeed beneath us!! I’m sure these types of situations happen often but it definitely hit home this time..”