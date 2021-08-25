Cancel
Kanye West May Have Just Filed To Change His Name To “Ye”

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe kooky world of Kanye West is one that is more than likely to never see a dull moment, mainly due to the never-ending amount of WTF moments he tends to put us through on a weekly basis. The latest of his head-scratching antics is one that we’ve seen many...

blackchronicle.com

Celebrities

Rick Ross Shares Text From Drake: “Everything Is Unfolding.. I’m About To Be As Free As A Bird”

Rick Ross is currently doing promo for his new book The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire which will be out everywhere on September 7th. One of the shows he did was SiriusXM Urban View’s ‘The Mike Muse Show’ and on the show, Mike Muse asked him about Drake and Kanye West’s feud, seeing as though he’s worked extensively with both of them.
Celebrities

Inside Kanye West’s childhood home with his beloved late mother Donda

Kanye West is coming home again. The controversial rapper is still working on his much-anticipated new album, “Donda,” inspired by his late mother and, possibly, his childhood home in Chicago. Over the weekend, the 44-year-old hip-hop trailblazer sent fans a cryptic tease of the house as the long-delayed release of...
Celebrities

Kanye posts Drake’s address on IG, social media reacts

In case you missed it, the Kanye vs. Drake feud has just gone to a whole new level as Kanye seems to have posted Drake’s address on IG. Kanye West posted 5 photos on Instagram, the final photo being a screenshot of an iCloud photo map which included Drake’s address and photos taken from inside Drakes home basketball court.
Celebrities

Rick Ross Reveals Drake's Reaction To Kanye West Leaking His Address

Rick Ross has a long working relationship with Kanye West and Drake. He's been one of the most popular rappers in the world at the same time as them, and he's worked with both at the height of their careers. This week, the dynamic between Kanye and Drake worsened after the Canadian rapper dissed 'Ye on Trippie Redd's song "Betrayal," which led to Kanye leaking Drake's address. According to Rozay, Drake texted him right after Kanye's Joker move, and the Florida legend shared what was said in the message.
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Listens to Ex Kanye West's 'Donda' While Driving

Kim Kardashian has an interesting choice of driving tunes. The reality star and cosmetics mogul isn't letting her divorce from Kanye West keep her from enjoying his perpetually forthcoming album, Donda. While fans have only gotten a chance to hear West's album twice, during grand listening events that were also...
Music

Kanye West Removes “Nah Nah Nah” Feat. DaBaby

DaBaby is hit with another blow from the music industry as his song with Kanye West has been removed from all streaming services ahead of Kanye’s “DONDA” release. Kanye removed “Nah Nah Nah” from all streaming services assumingly due to DaBaby’s homophobic comments during his Rolling Loud Miami performance. Kanye...
Apparel

Kanye West Accused Of Stealing Up And Coming Designer’s Logo For Donda Merch

Kanye West has been accused of stealing and up and coming designer's logo for his Donda merch. The designer — who is affiliated with the up and coming Infinity G8ds, took to Instagram to accuse West of stealing, saying, “To see all the thought, hard work, and dedication put into @infinityg*ds and then to see someone disrespectfully copy with no credit given is sickening and then not just anybody but @kanyewest .. someone with so much money and so much power .. yet this proves that he is indeed beneath us!! I’m sure these types of situations happen often but it definitely hit home this time..”
Posted by
The Breakfast Club

Watch Kanye West Levitate Out Of Stadium During His 'Donda' Listening Event

Kanye West's latest DONDA listening party arrived with an impressive stunt. During the Friday night (August 6) affair, which took place at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, West shared an updated version of his upcoming album and made sure that the event was one for the books. To conclude the 90-minute event, the rapper took center stage of the venue with a spotlight shining on him and made his exit from above strung up by a wire apparatus. With his track, "No Child Left Behind," playing, Ye was lifted to the top of the venue and it was all recorded by the reported 35,000 attendees, including estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The media mogul was in attendance of the show, alongside their children.
Posted by
CinemaBlend

Amidst Divorce, Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have Started Spending Personal Time Together Again

Based on what viewers saw on Keeping Up with the Kardashians final season, things were not going well for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West last year. Kardashian lamented on the show that she wanted someone she could do the “little things” with, which was complicated by West living mostly on a ranch in Wyoming. Their issues eventually snowballed into Kardashian filing for divorce in late February. The proceedings are still underway, but the two have been spending more personal time together as of late.
Celebrities

Rick Ross Likely Shares Your Opinion On Drake & Kanye West's 'Beef'

Drake and Kanye West’s dormant 2018 beef was reignited last week when the OVO boss fired a shot at Ye on the Trippie Redd song “Betrayal.” Coincidentally, both of them allegedly have highly delayed albums on the way — Kanye’s Donda and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy. So, their social media...

