House Passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act
MoveOn praises House passage of John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and calls on the Senate to pass it as well. Tonight, MoveOn is celebrating a crucial victory for democracy with the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act by the U.S. House of Representatives. Once signed into law, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act will restore the essential portion of the Voting Rights Act, struck down by a Republican-packed Supreme Court, that blocks discriminatory voting policies before they go into effect, putting a transparent process in place for protecting everyone’s freedom to vote.blackchronicle.com
