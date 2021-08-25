Cancel
Congress & Courts

House Passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoveOn praises House passage of John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and calls on the Senate to pass it as well. Tonight, MoveOn is celebrating a crucial victory for democracy with the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act by the U.S. House of Representatives. Once signed into law, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act will restore the essential portion of the Voting Rights Act, struck down by a Republican-packed Supreme Court, that blocks discriminatory voting policies before they go into effect, putting a transparent process in place for protecting everyone’s freedom to vote.

#Voting Rights#Senate Democrats#Civil Rights Movement#House#Moveon#Americans#Republicans#Democratic
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Will Democrats choose voting rights, as they should, or Senate comity? | COMMENTARY

Last week, House Democrats under Speaker Nancy Pelosi approved the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which was intended to restore the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 to its former civil rights glory. The vote fell along partisan lines with all 212 House Republicans voting against it. That was sadly predictable. For years now, states with majority Republican legislatures have been ...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Woodrow Keown: John Lewis Voting Rights Act a step toward the freedom for which MLK dreamed

Today, 58 years after the historic March on Washington, we thank and acknowledge thousands across the nation who are again marching for voting rights. The struggle for true freedom never ends and protecting the right to vote is tantamount to protecting freedom. The right to a voice in our nation, our government, in its representatives and actions, is a self-evident truth our nation was founded upon.
rnbcincy.com

Strom Thurmond Filibustered Voting Rights. 64 Years Later, Advocates Want Senate Action

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Sixty-four years ago, on the evening of Aug. 28, Sen. Strom Thurmond launched into the longest filibuster by an individual in the Senate’s history. Central to the racist history of the filibuster, Thurmond’s 24-hour filibuster failed to stop the new law but laid a foundation for challenging progress in the Senate.
Congress & Courtshngn.com

John Lewis Voting Rights Bill Passes House Approval, Could Strengthen Laws Depending on Congress' Support

House lawmakers on Tuesday passed a sweeping voting rights bill aimed at protecting the right of every citizen in the United States to vote. The bill, which is named after the late Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, outlined a new formula that can be used by the Justice Department to determine whether states and local jurisdictions have discriminatory voting patterns.
kjrh.com

House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have passed legislation that would strengthen a landmark civil rights-era voting law weakened by the Supreme Court over the past decade. It's a step party leaders are touting as progress in their quest to turn back voting restrictions advanced in Republican-led states. The John Lewis...
speaker.gov

Floor Speech on the Rule to Advance Build Back Better Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill & John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered remarks on the Floor of the House of Representatives in support of the Rule to Advance S.Con.Res. 14, which sets forth the Congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2022 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2023 through 2031; H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021; and the Senate Amendment to H.R. 3684, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Below are the Speaker’s remarks:
San Francisco, CAgoldrushcam.com

Speaker Pelosi’s Statement on the Introduction of H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act Says it is a Moral Responsibility to Enact H.R. 4 to Combat Destructive and Discriminatory Voter Suppression

August 18, 2021 - San Francisco – On Tuesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement upon the introduction of H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021:. “The House today is taking a momentous step to secure the sacred right to vote for generations to...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Biden should defund states that restrict voting rights. Period.

Congressional Democrats have a golden opportunity to protect voting rights when the House of Representatives returns to session this week to lay the groundwork for approving two different infrastructure proposals: By taking a page from the GOP’s playbook, they should use the infrastructure measures to “defund” states that are suppressing voting and enacting laws that make it easier for Republican officials to overturn election results they don’t like.
Posted by
The Atlantic

The Obvious Voting-Rights Solution That No Democrat Will Propose

Democrats in Congress are considering a policy that was long unthinkable: a federal requirement that every American show identification before casting a ballot. But as the party tries to pass voting-rights legislation before the next election, it is ignoring a companion proposal that could ensure that a voter-ID law leaves no one behind—an idea that is as obvious as it is historically controversial. What if the government simply gave an ID card to every voting-age citizen in the country?
Congress & Courtsmymixfm.com

House Democrats tee up second voting-rights measure

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Democrats said Tuesday they would seek to advance another voting rights measure in the House of Representatives with the hopes of breaking a Senate logjam on the issue, but the odds of doing so remained long. Democrats want to pass federal voting rights legislation to try...
Presidential ElectionRoll Call Online

Democrats push for new Voting Rights Act before maps are drawn

Facing pressure from civil rights groups, House Democrats kicked an effort to pass a new Voting Rights Act into high gear this week, despite intense Republican opposition. Over the weekend and during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing Monday, House Democrats stated their intention to vote on the measure as soon as next week. Civil rights groups have pushed for the passage of the new bill for months, but the release of new census data last week brought the issue to a head.

