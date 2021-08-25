UFC Vegas 35: Barboza vs. Chikadze fight card

If there was ever a mixed bag of fights on a card, UFC Vegas 35 is a prime example. It’s hard to find a Fight Night main event that can produce more anticipated excitement than Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze. Plus, Kevin Lee’s return from a long injury layoff comes with a high level of intrigue as he does so a weight class up against a Daniel Rodriguez who is looking for a signature win. However, it also features six fighters making their UFC debuts. Some of the debuting fighters appear to have the tools to develop into long-term mainstays, but are they ready for the UFC? Only one would definitively appear to be. That’s the reward we get for the UFC bringing TUF back: a trio of potential DWCS fights on an official UFC card. I enjoy DWCS, just like I enjoy a good hamburger. But when the quality is supposed to be that of a juicy ribeye – filet mignon would be a PPV – don’t try to tell me a burger is just as good as a ribeye.