UFC Vegas 35: Barboza vs. Chikadze fight card

By Tim Burke
Bloody Elbow
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UFC will run their last event of August this Saturday night, facing stiff competition from a former UFC champion. The UFC Vegas 35 card will run against the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley SHOWTIME Sports PPV, which might bring viewership down on what is basically a TUF Finale. But it has a fire main event.

www.bloodyelbow.com

UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 35 Preview: Elite strikers collide in featherweight main event

If there was ever a mixed bag of fights on a card, UFC Vegas 35 is a prime example. It’s hard to find a Fight Night main event that can produce more anticipated excitement than Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze. Plus, Kevin Lee’s return from a long injury layoff comes with a high level of intrigue as he does so a weight class up against a Daniel Rodriguez who is looking for a signature win. However, it also features six fighters making their UFC debuts. Some of the debuting fighters appear to have the tools to develop into long-term mainstays, but are they ready for the UFC? Only one would definitively appear to be. That’s the reward we get for the UFC bringing TUF back: a trio of potential DWCS fights on an official UFC card. I enjoy DWCS, just like I enjoy a good hamburger. But when the quality is supposed to be that of a juicy ribeye – filet mignon would be a PPV – don’t try to tell me a burger is just as good as a ribeye.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Giga Chikadze expects to finish Edson Barboza in “spectacular fashion” and become backup fighter for UFC 266 title fight

Giga Chikadze is excited to headline his first UFC show and knows his fight against Edson Barboza will be a fan-friendly one. Chikadze is coming off the biggest win of his career as he scored a first-round TKO over Cub Swanson. After that, he began calling for top-five opponents, but that didn’t happen, however, he did get a main event against Barboza which he is eager about.
UFCBloody Elbow

The MMA Vivisection - UFC Vegas 35: Barboza vs. Chikadze picks, odds, & analysis

It’s definitely a card with more curb appeal sprinkled throughout than the last couple UFC Fight Night offerings. But this week’s TUF 29 finale doesn’t quite break the feeling that the UFC is in something of a funk with their non-PPV event bookings this fall. At the very least, the top of the card promises to be a true banger, with Edson Barboza taking on Giga Chikadze. Kevin Lee’s welterweight return against Daniel Rodriguez should be a fun one, and Makhmud Muradov has a habit of putting on strong performances. What the TUF Finales deliver? We’ll just have to hope for the best.
UFCufc.com

Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze

Another month of action inside the Octagon comes to a close this weekend at the UFC APEX with a compelling and competitive fight card headlined by an explosive clash between featherweight strikers Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze. Joining the ranked standouts from the 145-pound weight class on Saturday’s bill are...
UFCufc.com

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze

Saturday’s fight card wraps with banger in the featherweight division as Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze collide in an absolute gem of a contest. Barboza enters on a tidy two-fight winning streak, having rebounded from his debated split decision loss to Dan Ige last summer with a decision win over Makwan Amirkhani and a third-round stoppage victory over Shane Burgos earlier this year. The Brazilian veteran has shown no signs of slowing down or struggling with the move to the 145-pound ranks, and showed in May that he remains one of the most dangerous strikers south of welterweight.
UFCmymmanews.com

UFC Vegas 35 weigh-in results – Barboza vs. Chikadze

We’re back at it again. The Ultimate Fighting Championship will hold UFC Vegas 35 on Saturday night, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Weigh-ins will take place today beginning at noon ET for tomorrow night’s fight card headlined by a featherweight bout between Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze.
ufc.com

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze

UFC returns to UFC APEX in Las Vegas with a striking fans’ dream fight, as No. 9 ranked featherweight contender Edson Barboza clashes with No. 10 Giga Chikadze. Also on the card, The Return of the Ultimate Fighter middleweight and bantamweight tournament winners will be crowned. UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BARBOZA...
MMA Fighting

Hot Tweets: UFC Vegas 35 and Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

It’s a big weekend in combat sports. The PFL and Invicta had cards last night (which you can find coverage for here and here), the UFC is on tonight featuring two particularly interesting fights, and tomorrow, arguably the biggest fight of the summer takes place as Jake Paul continues his foray into boxing MMA fighters when he takes on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. So, let’s talk about some stuff.
UFCBloody Elbow

Giga Chikadze expects higher ranking at featherweight: ‘I want to see myself top-five next week’

Giga Chikadze believes he has earned a higher ranking in the featherweight division and expects to see a new number next to his name on Monday morning. Chikadze earned his third consecutive technical knockout win, this time over a man he considered an “absolute legend” in Edson Barboza during the main event of UFC Vegas 35 on Saturday night. Chikadze and Barboza traded fast punches and vicious kicks over the course of three rounds, but it was the Georgian fighter who was getting the better of the exchanges. Chikadze wobbled Barboza with a combination toward the end of the third round and pushed for a finish, which he got once the referee stepped in to stop the fight.
Combat SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Mike Tyson Has Some Advice For His Son Who Wants To Fight Jake Paul

Mike Tyson’s son wants in on the fight game. More specifically, he wants to fight Jake Paul. Some fathers might enjoy watching their sons follow in their footsteps, but let the record show, the former Heavyweight Champion Of The World is not one of those dads. He wants no part of his son Amir boxing and in fact, has some advice for what he should do instead.
Scottsdale, AZWrestling-edge.com

Logan Paul & Woman Throw Punches In Leaked Video

The Youtubers-turned-pro- boxers Logan Paul and Jake Paul were recently spotted shadow boxing. Amanda Serrano, who is the unified featherweight world champion recently took to her Twitter account and posted a video clip. It saw her throwing some punches as she was alongside Paul Brothers, doing some shadow boxing. She...
Combat Sportsdexerto.com

Jake Paul’s payout for Tyron Woodley fight revealed

Jake Paul is set for his biggest boxing payday yet if reported figures for his fight with Tyron Woodley are to be believed. As the YouTuber boxing game continues to get bigger and bigger, the Paul brothers – Logan and Jake – are at the forefront of things. The pair...
Las Vegas, NVUSA Today

Photos: Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas make their grand arrivals

Yordenis Ugas defends his welterweight title against Manny Pacquiao on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They made their ceremonial arrivals at the venue on Tuesday, kicking off the week’s events leading up to the pay-per-view fight. Here are images from Tuesday. All photos by Sean Michael Ham /...
UFCPosted by
The Independent

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley LIVE: Latest updates and result as YouTuber edges former UFC champion

YouTube star Jake Paul outpointed UFC champion Tyron Woodley to remain unbeaten and move to 4-0 as a professional boxer.The favourite going into the fight, Paul was the busier boxer, according to the stats, and managed to convince two of the judges - whose scorecards have now been revealed.Paul did have to weather a storm in the fourth round when he was stunned by a looping right hand by Woodley. But in truth, Woodley failed to capitalise and his cautious approach cost him a genuine chance of winning the fight. Woodley then demanded a rematch once the official decision had...
Combat SportsThe Ring Magazine

Female boxer Jeanette Zapata hospitalized in intensive care after TKO loss in Montreal

Female boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata remains hospitalized in intensive care after suffering a knockout loss last night against Marie Pier Houle in Montreal, Canada. Zapata, 18, was taken by ambulance to Sacré-Coeur-de-Montréal hospital after going into a seizure following a series of power shots that left her stunned at the end of round four. Zapata was unable to walk back to her corner, and the fight was waved off after the bell. Zapata’s right arm began to convulse, and her legs went limp, at which point she was laid onto the canvas for medical personnel to attend to.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Beats Up’ Nate Diaz Boy At Gym

The YouTuber-pro-boxer Jake Paul recently made some claims. He went on to say that he beat up one of Nate Diaz’s teammates during a sparring session. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he also stated that he is open to a fight with either of the Diaz brothers. Jake Paul...

