Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Kayla Harrison opens as sizable underdog in potential future fights against Amanda Nunes, Cris Cyborg

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKayla Harrison is just one win away from becoming one of the most sought-after free agents in the fight game — and already oddsmakers are starting to looking ahead. Harrison opened as a sizable betting underdog this week in potential fights against her two biggest competitors in the women’s featherweight division: Two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes and Bellator champion Cris Cyborg. According to BetOnline, Harrison opened as a +245 underdog to Nunes (-290) and a +170 underdog to Cyborg (-200).

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Market#Mma Fighting#Ufc#Combat#Ufc#Mma Fighting#Pfl
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Amanda Nunes To Be Stripped Of UFC Title?

Julianna Peña was supposed to co-headline UFC 265 on Saturday against Amanda Nunes. But the latter had tesed positive for COVID-19. The double-champ could not compete and “The Venezuelan Vixen” was furious. Dana White nixed Julianna Peña vs Amanda Nunes. The 31-year-old Peña was left frustrated by the recent turn...
mymmanews.com

Kayla Harrison responds to Cris Cyborg: “You can make 155, but you can’t beat me”

After her 11th consecutive professional victory, and 10th under the PFL promotional banner, Kayla Harrison is once again the talk of the MMA world, and potential opponents are speaking out as well. Harrison was victorious in the 2021 PFL semi-finals where she defeated Genah Fabian by first-round TKO and has now advanced to the Finals, which she has won each of the last two seasons.
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kayla Harrison thinks it's a compliment Cris Cyborg called her out: 'You can ride my coattails – I don't care'

Kayla Harrison’s continued dominance has gotten the attention of one of the greatest female fighters in the sport. After Harrison (11-0) picked up a first-round TKO of Genah Fabian in the main event of 2021 PFL Playoffs 2, former UFC featherweight champion and current Bellator 145-pound champion Cris Cyborg (24-2 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) expressed interest in a matchup with her.
New York Post

Kayla Harrison rips into reporter for calling Genah Fabian ‘pretty woman’

Two-time American Olympic judo medalist Kayla Harrison can beat you up with her words, too. During a media conference call with Harrison and her upcoming opponent, Genah Fabian, ahead of the mixed martial artist’s match Thursday at PFL, a reporter first mispronounced Fabian’s name before saying, “Don’t take this the wrong way, but you’re a pretty woman.”
Combat SportsPosted by
FanSided

PFL Playoffs: Kayla Harrison makes easy work of Genah Fabian, then delivers another memorable post-fight interview (Video)

With her win in the PFL Playoffs, Kayla Harrison will now face Taylor Guardado in the women’s lightweight finals. As many expected, it wasn’t even close. Kayla Harrison remains undefeated and is now one step closer to becoming a two-time PFL champion, defeating Genah Fabian in a one-sided fashion via first-round TKO in the main event of PFL Playoffs 2.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Cris Cyborg ‘Warning’ To Tito Ortiz Leaks In Video

Cris Cyborg warned Tito Ortiz about his Anderson Silva fight, saying weight cutting could go ‘bad’ for him, as seen below. Let’s be real here, Cris Cyborg is afraid of nobody. No matter who you are, Cris just isn’t afraid to take a stand. Cris Cyborg recently took a huge stand as Cris now joins many others who are saying that UFC fighters deserve much more than what they are getting paid….Georges St-Pierre Drops UFC Drug Bombshell.
UFCMMA Fighting

Cris Cyborg: ‘Ronda Rousey was more dangerous than Kayla Harrison’

Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg isn’t sure she’ll ever get the chance to face off with Kayla Harrison, but she definitely welcomes the opportunity. This past week during the PFL playoff card from Florida, Harrison dispatched Genah Fabian in lopsided fashion with a first-round TKO, and her opponent didn’t land a single strike in the fight.
MMA Fighting

Hot Tweets: UFC Vegas 34, Kelvin Gastelum at middleweight, and can Kayla Harrison beat Cris Cyborg?

Aside from the return of the greatest show in MMA history, it’s been relatively quiet this week in MMA. The PFL continues to march towards the finals of their various tournaments with Kayla Harrison obliterating everyone, Bellator . . . had a card, and of course, the UFC returns this weekend with yet another Fight Night event. So let’s talk about all these things plus, Jon Jones.
UFCUSA Today

Spinning Back Clique: Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg, Brandon Moreno's first title defense, Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments, more

Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. This week, our panel discusses the aftermath of 2021 PFL Playoffs 2 and UFC on ESPN 29, including what comes next for the night’s big winners. We also look at some surprising comments from a future UFC Hall of Famer and look forward to this weekend’s lineup, which sees the UFC and PFL both in action, as well as the return of a former UFC champion in his professional boxing debut.
UFCTMZ.com

Kayla Harrison Says She'll Be Biggest Free Agent In MMA History

Kayla Harrison says she'll be the biggest free agent in MMA history in mere months ... and the current PFL star tells us she's looking for big fights and "life-changing money" wherever she signs next. With only a few fights left on her Professional Fighters League deal, we talked to...
Combat SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2021 PFL Playoffs 2 video highlights: Kayla Harrison harsh on the mat – and mic

The PFL set its 2021 playoff finals in two more divisions Thursday, and a reigning champ will be looking for a repeat. Kayla Harrison (11-0), the 2019 women’s lightweight season winner, kept her perfect record intact in the main event when she pounded out Genah Fabian (4-2) in the first round. She moved into the October $1 million final against Taylor Guardado (3-1), who outworked Mariana Morais (17-12) in the other semifinal.
mymmanews.com

Kayla Harrison vs Genah Fabian PFL 8 Pre-Fight Quotes

Kayla Harrison vs Genah Fabian goes down Thursday, August 19th as the 2021 PFL Playoffs continue. This lightweight main event emanates from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. PFL 8 broadcasts on ESPN+ and ESPN. Kayla Harrison vs Genah Fabian. I was able to speak with...
Sportsnet.ca

Kayla Harrison earns another dominant win in PFL playoffs

Kayla Harrison improved to 11-0 in her mixed martial arts career with a dominant victory over Genah Fabian in the semifinals of the Professional Fighters League women’s lightweight playoffs. The two-time Olympic gold medal-winning judoka secured a takedown midway through the opening round of Thursday’s main event, landing in side...
MMAWeekly.com

Kayla Harrison shuts down ‘disrespectful’ reporter | Video

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist in Judo Kayla Harrison is scheduled to face Genah Fabian in the semifinals of the Professional Fighters League women’s lightweight tournament on Aug. 19. During Monday’s media call, Harris shut down a reporter who asked Fabian a disrespectful question after mispronouncing her first name. “Big fan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy