Kayla Harrison opens as sizable underdog in potential future fights against Amanda Nunes, Cris Cyborg
Kayla Harrison is just one win away from becoming one of the most sought-after free agents in the fight game — and already oddsmakers are starting to looking ahead. Harrison opened as a sizable betting underdog this week in potential fights against her two biggest competitors in the women’s featherweight division: Two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes and Bellator champion Cris Cyborg. According to BetOnline, Harrison opened as a +245 underdog to Nunes (-290) and a +170 underdog to Cyborg (-200).www.mmafighting.com
