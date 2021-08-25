Cancel
Visual Art

Art Is the Greatest Medium for the Expression of Raw Human Emotions, Says Bolli Blas

By Francisco Santaella
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the written word and the creation of our extensive vocabulary, humans used other means of expression. From the earliest hieroglyphs of Egypt to the masterworks of Leonardo Di Vinci, we have been using art to express our truest emotions for thousands of years. Visual artist Bolli Blas believes that art has been used throughout the years to convey our rawest emotions because it can say a thousand words with a single brushstroke.

