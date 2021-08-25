Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The New Normal: Doctors discuss mask mandates in schools and when we could see an end to the pandemic

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nq8aZ_0bbul5uw00

A new governor in New York is bringing new COVID-19 requirements to the classroom.

Gov. Kathy Hochul used her first day as governor to direct the state’s Department of Health to implement universal masking in schools.

She also said New York "needs to require vaccinations for all school personnel with an option to test out weekly, at least for now." “Later this week, I’ll issue policies that are concise and consistent, giving schools what they asked for," Hochul said.

The first female governor of the state also announced that New York is launching a back-to-school testing program. She says she wants those tests widely available and easy to access.

Superintendent of the Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District on Long Island Dr. Mary O’Meara's school district had already required masks before the new governor’s decision.

“We were following the CDC guidelines when we deemed our reopening committee and the community has been very supportive of our measures to keep kids safe,” Dr. O’Meara says.

She says with masks and social distancing, students would not have to quarantine if a child contracted COVID because they would not be considered a close contact.

Dr. O’Meara says she hopes that Hochul makes decisions that go along with some of the difficult decisions that local schools have had to made.

“Teachers want to come back, they want to be safe, they want their students to be safe,” Dr. O’Meara says.

Dr. Anthony Fauci also issued a warning that if the United States don’t get the virus under control, it could be months before there is a return to normal.

“If we can get through this winter and get the overwhelming majority of the 90 million people who have not been vaccinated, vaccinated, I hope we can start to get some good control in the spring,” Dr. Fauci says.

Chair of Emergency Medicine at St. Vincent’s Medical Center Dr. Steve Valassis says the goal have always been to get to herd immunity, but the delta variant has caused that to be more difficult.

He says we are still learning about the virus and getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent serious illness.

“There are not hospitals full of people who are vaccinated,” Dr. Valassis says. “There are not hospitals full of people who received the vaccine.”

He says the delta variant and waning immunity means it’s important for people to get a vaccine booster.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News 12

News 12

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#New Normal#Pandemic#Mandates#Cdc#Covid#Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
TravelPosted by
CNN

EU to recommend reinstating Covid-related travel restrictions on US, reports say

(CNN) — The European Union is expected to recommend on Monday that member states reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions and halt nonessential travel from the United States and five other countries, a diplomatic source told CNN on Monday.. The EU would reestablish coronavirus travel restrictions such as quarantine and testing requirements...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

Comments / 0

Community Policy