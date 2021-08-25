Cancel
‘Once Upon a Time’ Star Jennifer Morrison Buys ‘This Is Us’ Creator’s Toluca Lake Home

By James McClain
 6 days ago

Earlier this year, prolific screenwriter/producer Dan Fogelman (“This Is Us,” “Cars,” “Crazy, Stupid, Love”) and his longtime wife Caitlin Thompson paid $17.5 million for a sprawling Toluca Lake estate, an amount that remains the most ever paid for a home in the area. Fast forward six months, and the couple has now sold their other “starter” Toluca Lake house, which happens to sit directly around the corner from their big new place.

It turns out the smaller home’s new owner is also in the industry; she’s veteran actress Jennifer Morrison (“House,” “Once Upon a Time,” “How I Met Your Mother”), and she paid $4.2 million for the roughly 5,300-square-foot structure. In a more unusual coincidence — or maybe it’s not — Morrison briefly starred as Cassidy Sharp in “This Is Us” Season 4, the hit NBC drama series created and produced by Fogelman.

Because the deal went down off-market, photos of the former Fogelman house are scant. But records show the quasi Cape Cod-style house was built in 2016 and sits primly behind gates and manicured hedges on a particularly desirable Toluca Lake street. Some of the neighboring homes are owned by financial heavy hitters like Sia, Steve Carell, Diddy, oil heiress Nats Getty and her wife, transgender YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous.

Presumably Morrison, 42, will share the property with her longtime partner, “Passions” actor Gerardo Celasco. The couple also own a one-bedroom apartment in a neoclassical Beaux Arts building along New York City’s Park Avenue, where residents enjoy 24-hour concierge and views of the iconic Manhattan skyline.

Los Angeles, CA
