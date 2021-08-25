Cancel
Orange County, CA

Dana Point mayor, a Marine veteran, leads effort to get former interpreter’s wife out of Kabul

By Erika I. Ritchie
OCRegister
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery night, Farid, 30, sits in his Orange County home talking over WhatsApp with his new wife, who is stranded in visa limbo in Kabul. “She’s really scared and the Taliban have started searching door-to-door,” said the former interpreter for American military, who is being referred to only as Farid for his safety and the safety of his family. “I tell her it will be fine, I tell her it will be OK.”

www.ocregister.com

