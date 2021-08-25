Cancel
Skin Care

Shoppers Say This "Miracle" Face Cream Helps With Everything From Acne Scars to Lip and Forehead Wrinkles

By Eva Thomas
In Style
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA good day and night cream isn't an easy beauty staple to find, but it is an important one. Properly moisturizing your skin in the a.m. and p.m. is an often overlooked skincare step that can make all the difference in texture, fine lines, and wrinkles — and while a few have been touted "miracle moisturizers" that can swiftly reverse some of the effects time can have on our complexion, they don't stand a chance against Tula's 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day and Night Cream that gives 60-year-old's "smooth, glowing, pearl-like skin" and makes shoppers look at least a decade younger.

