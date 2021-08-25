Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cook County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cook A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY At 804 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Winthrop Harbor to near Highwood to Edgewater to Auburn Gresham, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chicago, Cicero, Evanston, Skokie, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Oak Park, Glenview, Niles, West Town, Englewood, Chicago Lawn, Austin, South Shore, Roseland, West Ridge, Lincoln Park, Bridgeport, Chicago Loop and South Lawndale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH OEMC zones...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. 1...2...3...4...5...6...7...8...9...10...11...and 12.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenview, IL
City
Skokie, IL
County
Cook County, IL
City
Cicero, IL
City
Highwood, IL
City
Berwyn, IL
City
Evanston, IL
City
Oak Lawn, IL
City
Niles, IL
City
Bridgeport, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Chicago Area#South Wind#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Chicago Loop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
TravelPosted by
CNN

EU to recommend reinstating Covid-related travel restrictions on US, reports say

(CNN) — The European Union is expected to recommend on Monday that member states reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions and halt nonessential travel from the United States and five other countries, a diplomatic source told CNN on Monday.. The EU would reestablish coronavirus travel restrictions such as quarantine and testing requirements...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

Comments / 0

Community Policy