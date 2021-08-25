Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cook A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY At 804 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Winthrop Harbor to near Highwood to Edgewater to Auburn Gresham, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chicago, Cicero, Evanston, Skokie, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Oak Park, Glenview, Niles, West Town, Englewood, Chicago Lawn, Austin, South Shore, Roseland, West Ridge, Lincoln Park, Bridgeport, Chicago Loop and South Lawndale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH OEMC zones...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. 1...2...3...4...5...6...7...8...9...10...11...and 12.