MSNBC Staff Votes to Unionize With WGA East

By Gene Maddaus
seattlepi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe staff of MSNBC has voted to form a union with WGA East, marking the first such successful organizing drive in cable news. The membership voted 141-58 to organize, according to a tally by the National Labor Relations Board. The campaign had the backing of MSNBC hosts Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes, Joy Reid, Medhi Hasan and Jonathan Capehart, as well as a long list of Hollywood writers, including NBC showrunners Tina Fey and Michael Schur.

