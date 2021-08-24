Vaccine 'conspiracy theories' prompt threats, Dobbs says

It's become almost a glib cliche to describe members of the conservative power structure in this country as belonging to a "death cult" each time a Republican lawmaker or influencer steps gleefully aside to allow the ongoing pandemic to kill people ostensibly in that person's care. And yet, I can't think of a better, more frustratingly accurate term to use to describe Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves after his recent coronavirus statements, delivered while the highly infectious Delta variant of the disease surges across the country.