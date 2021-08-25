Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How Many Times Has Jennifer Lopez Been Engaged?

By Brooke Hardington
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It has been a whirlwind year for Jennifer Lopez. In under nine months, the "Hustlers" star's relationship status went from engaged to single to "it's complicated" to finally, dating her ex-fiance Ben Affleck. Ever since the duo were first spotted together in March, Bennifer fans have speculated that one of the early aughts' most famous couples was giving things another try — and as it turns out, the rumors were true! Lopez and Affleck jetted off to spend some quality time in Montana over Mother's Day, with a source telling E! News that they "really care for each other" and have "picked up right where they left off." Following the getaway out west, the lovebirds committed to spending time at each other's respective homes, per Harper's Bazaar.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Selena
Person
Cris Judd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Hustlers#Mother S Day#Harper S Bazaar#Mirror#Town Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Alex Rodriguez poses with the car he once gifted Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez sparked a frenzy on Instagram late Wednesday when he posted a photo of himself smiling as he leans on what appears to be the red Porsche he previously gifted to Jennifer Lopez for her 50th birthday. “I’m super down to earth,” he captioned the seemingly extremely pointed photo.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

J Lo's Pink-Diamond Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck Is Reportedly Worth Almost $12 Million Today

Now that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their romance, bets are high for whether J Lo still has her pink 6.1-carat diamond engagement ring from 2002. After meeting and falling in love on the set of Gigli, Ben proposed to Jennifer with the Harry Winston sparkler that was then valued at $1.2 million and called one of the rarest stones in the world. "It's the most magnificent thing I've ever seen. I still look at it and kind of marvel at it, you know?" Jen told Diane Sawyer during an interview. "He was like, 'I just wanted you to have something that nobody else would have.'" According to her former publicist Rob Shuter, Jen has never returned the ring, reporting to Access Daily, "If things move forward with these two, gosh, she's already got the most beautiful ring I've seen."
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Lopez marks special family celebration with daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez has a close-knit family, and over the weekend she marked a special celebration with them. The star's niece Lucie turned 13 and was joined by her famous aunt and cousins as she marked her big day in New York. J-Lo's daughter Emme was among those who attended Lucie's...
Weight Lossenstarz.com

Ben Affleck Not 'Perfect' Enough to Make Jennifer Lopez Happy?

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly obsessing about her and her boyfriend Ben Affleck looking like the perfect couple. Per the National Enquirer, the "Batman v. Superman" actor forces himself to lose weight and keep the weight off since he and JLo rekindled their romance a few months ago. This is because...
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

What Is Ben Affleck’s Net Worth?

When you hear the name Ben Affleck, a few different images might come to mind: Gigli, Batfleck, a face that hardly ever moves. Fans are often split on whether the actor is better on screen or off and if he actually deserves such a big seat at the Hollywood table. Was he really well-cast as Batman, for example, or did he contribute to DC being forever second to the unstoppable train that is Marvel?
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

J.Lo Wears a Breezy Crop Top and Maxi Skirt Set for Date Night with Ben Affleck in Beverly Hills

J.Lo and Ben Affleck are stepping out on the town. The rekindled couple were photographed heading to dinner in Beverly Hills on Saturday and, of course, wore color-coordinating ensembles for the occasion. Lopez opted for a sexy two-piece linen set that included a long-sleeved crop top and matching asymmetrical maxi skirt paired with strappy nude heels and a stud-embellished quilted handbag by Valentino. Affleck looked dapper in a linen blazer layered over a white button-down and black trousers.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Rodriguez, Melanie Collins continue relationship on Ibiza vacation

Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins may be “just friends” for now, but a relationship between them sure seems to be budding. The NFL on CBS reporter was photographed hanging out with A-Rod for the former baseball player’s birthday in St. Tropez during the week. Page Six reported that they were told the pair are just friends for now. But the way they have kept going suggests there may be something more to it.
New York City, NYPosted by
E! News

Jennifer Garner Reunites With Ex John Miller for NYC Outing

Watch: Jennifer Garner Has One Hope for Ben Affleck Amid J.Lo Romance. Looks like Ben Affleck isn't the only one giving love a second chance. On Monday, Aug. 16, Jennifer Garner was spotted out with her ex-boyfriend John Miller in New York City for the first time since reports emerged last August that the two had broken up after almost two years of dating.

Comments / 0

Community Policy