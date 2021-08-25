How Many Times Has Jennifer Lopez Been Engaged?
It has been a whirlwind year for Jennifer Lopez. In under nine months, the "Hustlers" star's relationship status went from engaged to single to "it's complicated" to finally, dating her ex-fiance Ben Affleck. Ever since the duo were first spotted together in March, Bennifer fans have speculated that one of the early aughts' most famous couples was giving things another try — and as it turns out, the rumors were true! Lopez and Affleck jetted off to spend some quality time in Montana over Mother's Day, with a source telling E! News that they "really care for each other" and have "picked up right where they left off." Following the getaway out west, the lovebirds committed to spending time at each other's respective homes, per Harper's Bazaar.www.nickiswift.com
