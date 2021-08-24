Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Four MU players named on preseason All-SEC teams; Bazelak on second watchlist

By Calum McAndrew
Columbia Missourian
 6 days ago

Three Missouri players were named to the Southeastern Conference Preseason All-SEC third team and one player was named to the second team Tuesday, according to a news release. The lone Tiger to grace the league’s second team is defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat. Quarterback and last season’s Co-SEC Freshman of the Year Connor Bazelak leads the lineup on the SEC’s third team. He is joined on the team by offensive lineman Michael Maietti and punter Grant McKinniss.

www.columbiamissourian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Johnny Unitas
Person
Matt Corral
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Sec#Watchlist#American Football#Co Sec#The Associated Press#Auburn S Bo Nix#Tigers#Mckinniss#Mu#Lsu#Athletics#Mcneese State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Nebraska Had A Notable Change At Practice On Monday

Nebraska football just can’t get out of its own way these days. The Huskers were supposed to make a statement in their season opener last Saturday against Illinois. It was quite the opposite. Nebraska, playing with an experienced roster and staff, was completely outmatched against Bret Bielema and the Fighting Illini. And now, the end of the Scott Frost era could be near.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Adrian Martinez Reveals His Message For Nebraska Fans

Adrian Martinez and the Nebraska Cornhuskers got off to a rough start in their 2021 season with a 30-22 loss to Illinois. Many believed this was the year that the former four-star recruit pulled things together, but this past Saturday, it looked like more of the same from the senior QB.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama’s uniform combo for Miami game revealed

No. 1 Alabama will tangle with No. 14 Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday for the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. It’s the first of 2 headlining non-conference games for SEC teams as No. 5 Georgia is set to take on No. 3 Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
SoccerColumbia Missourian

MU soccer picked to finish 12th in SEC preseason coaches poll

Missouri soccer was voted to finish 12th in coach Stefanie Golan's first season, according to the SEC preseason coaches poll released Tuesday. The Tigers were the No. 5 seed in the 2020 SEC Tournament. They finished ahead of Georgia and Kentucky in the poll. Arkansas, with Missouri natives Sadie Baich...
NFL247Sports

Five Wildcats named Coaches preseason All-SEC

Five Wildcats have been named preseason All-SEC by the league's coaches, it was announced Tuesday. Senior offensive tackle Darian Kinnard was named to the First Team and senior defensive end Josh Paschal was named to the Second Team. Junior running back Chris Rodriguez, senior offensive lineman Luke Fortner and senior safety Yusuf Corker were all Third Team selections.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

7 Tigers land on Preseason All-SEC Coaches Teams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers received recognition from coaches around the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday, August 24 as seven Tigers were named to the 2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams. The Tigers were led by All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and kicker Cade York who received first team...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Huskies’ senior volleyball player named to watchlist

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hewitt-Trussville senior volleyball player Chrischandria James has been named to the senior watch list of top 12th-grade volleyball players in the state of Alabama. The 5-feet, 11-inch middle hitter also plays basketball for the Huskies. James is the only player in The Tribune readership area to make AL.com‘s […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy