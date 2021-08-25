Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Day after scrimmage, Pat Narduzzi surprises Pitt players with trip to Kennywood

By Jerry DiPaola
Posted by 
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t93pY_0bbugNOs00
Pitt’s Lucas Krull beats John Petrishen for a touchdown during the spring game on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Heinz Field.

Years ago, Bill Cowher liked to tease his Pittsburgh Steelers players, make them think it was just another day at training camp, gather them around him in the morning on the fields of Saint Vincent College and announce everyone was going to the movies.

Of course, the buses parked in the driveway ruined the surprise.

Pat Narduzzi tried the same thing Monday at the start of the final week of Pitt camp. He brought everyone in for what seemed like a normal day of practice before declaring he was treating everyone to a day at Kennywood.

“They thought they were coming in and practicing,” Narduzzi said Tuesday. “At least some of them. Some of them might have known.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09YevD_0bbugNOs00

In any case, it was a welcome break after an intense scrimmage Sunday at Heinz Field after which the coaches set the depth chart. Narduzzi probably won’t reveal too many details until a few days before the opener Sept. 4.

“If we had practiced (Monday), it would have been 11 straight days,” Narduzzi said. “We needed a break. Kenny Pickett said to me, probably a week ago, ‘Coach, 11 straight days?’

“Yeah, we have work to do,” the coach replied to his quarterback, trying not to give away the surprise.

“We had that planned for Monday to be that type of day after a scrimmage on Sunday. I’d be a fool to go out there and practice.”

Narduzzi said he enjoyed standing in line with his players at Kennywood. He said he likes to ride coasters, but he had no patience for the 90-minute line to get on the Steel Curtain.

“Someday, I’ll get that one when nobody’s there,” he said.

The day before, Narduzzi conducted the “last big scrimmage” of camp.

After the scrimmage, coaches set a depth chart, but not in indelible ink.

“Still see how things go the next two weeks,” he said.

The offense played well, he said, especially the running game that wasn’t up to his expectations previously in camp.

“The offense ran the ball on the defense, which was good, but only one explosive gain, which was good for the defense,” he said.

He added, however, “We didn’t do a great job of stopping the ball at times.”

He also made a list that he released to reporters of players who topped the coaches’ grading system in the scrimmage.

The first name he uttered was that of senior defensive tackle Keyshon Camp, who is entering his sixth season, but has played in only 24 games (15 starts) after a redshirt season in 2016 and a series of injuries.

“He’s not going to get hurt this year,” Narduzzi said. “You guys can put that in print. He will not get hurt. He’s going to be a force.”

Others on defense who earned gold stars were defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado, linebacker SirVocea Dennis and cornerbacks M.J. Devonshire and Noah Biglow.

Elsewhere:

• Pickett is playing “winning football,” his coach said. “I don’t know if he’s had an average day since he’s been in camp. He’s playing at a high level.”

• Offensive linemen of note were tackles Carter Warren and Gabe Houy and guards Blake Zubovic and Jake Kradel.

Narduzzi didn’t say, but seniors Warren and Houy might have an edge in the three-way battle for two starting jobs at tackle. Yet, he had praise for sophomore tackle Matt Goncalves, too.

“We trust Matt to go out there and be a starter for us,” Narduzzi said. “He’s a good player, and I’m excited where he is, too.”

• He also praised tight ends Lucas Krull and Jake Zilinskas and wide receivers Jared Wayne, Jordan Addison and Tre Tipton.

• Narduzzi said the competition between running backs Izzy Abanikanda and Vincent Davis is a “back-and-forth slugfest.”

“I’d still say Izzy is the guy you trust the most. It comes down to trust right now. Every single day, who is that guy? He’s been like this (moving his hand in a straight line) every day.

A name to note is senior A.J. Davis, who is the best pass blocker among the running backs.

“By far,” Narduzzi said. “He’s that guy you trust.”

• Narduzzi still is waiting for a starting kicker to emerge between Ben Sauls and Sam Scarton.

“I think they’re both above average. Neither one of them (has) losing grades. Neither one of them (has) winning grades. I wish one of them would just take the thing over.”

Narduzzi said Alex Kessman set the standard last season, hitting 86% of field goal attempts in practice.

“Ben Sauls was a lot better a year ago, in my opinion, but he was competing with Kess. Kess is gone. All of a sudden that 86% is not there. We need to get back up to 86. He and Sam are battling it out.”

Comments / 0

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
6K+
Followers
781
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
Person
Bill Cowher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saint Vincent College#American Football#Kennywood Wenotme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
Tribune-Review

Pitt Take 5: Pat Narduzzi speaks of War Daddys, running backs and freshmen

The phrase pre-dates Pat Narduzzi’s coaching career by about three decades, but you can bet the Pitt coach knows a War Daddy when he sees one. It doesn’t take much research to discover that the phrase was first used by coach Harold “War Daddy” White at Perkinston Junior College in Mississippi in the 1950s. It is clearly defined on a T-shirt ($19.95 on Amazon, free shipping) as a player (usually football) with “extraordinary ability and exceptional toughness. See also, Beast.”
Pittsburgh, PAaudacy.com

Sunday scrimmage big for Pitt running backs

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – After the Spring Game, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said Vincent Davis would be the starting tailback. As Fall camp began, it was Israel Abandikanda. Now there is a freshman in the mix as the Panthers search for number 1 running back. “Vince has really...
College Sportsaudacy.com

Narduzzi explains what the new college alliance means

Just like most of us, Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi had no idea what the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 alliance was but gave a little bit of clarity as to what it is while speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Narduzzi says Pitt Director of Athletics Heather Lyke got...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
Tribune-Review

Pat Narduzzi pleased with Pitt's depth as he attacks Season 7

Almost seven years after he rocked back and forth while answering reporters’ questions at his introductory news conference, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi stood up straight Monday. With his seventh season only days away, he appeared more confident in his team than he did the day after Christmas 2014, when he couldn’t have known what would confront him.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Cornerback

On Tuesday afternoon, former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson hinted at his return to the team with a message on social media. Not long later, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Willson was on a visit to Seattle and likely to sign with the team. Rapoport’s initial report was correct, and the Seahawks soon after re-signed Willson to a new deal.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Former Titans Running Back Retires

It is clear now that Dion Lewis’ final season with the Tennessee Titans was the beginning of the end of his NFL career. The veteran running back plans to retire despite recent interest from NFL teams, according to an ESPN report Friday. The decision ends a 10-year career in which he played for four different teams and went two full seasons (2013-14) without appearing in a regular season game.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn't happy with John Harbaugh after suffering serious injury

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn’t happy with his head coach. He may not be saying anything about it directly at the moment, but the second-year running back out of Ohio State certainly isn’t being too secretive about it. Dobbins sustained a serious injury in Baltimore’s final preseason game of 2021 against...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Deshaun Watson situation is thankfully over

To some, Deshaun Watson has been a white whale target for the Philadelphia Eagles. An objectively elite NFL quarterback who can make any throw, pick up yards with his legs, and run the show better than most, Watson is the kind of player who can keep a bad team competitive and could – at least in theory- make a good team into a legitimate championship contender, even if Bill O’Brian seldom afforded him that opportunity in Houston.
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Tom Brady has found his new favorite wide receiver

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown will be a problem with the Buccaneers. In the final preseason game before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin the sequel to their Super Bowl winning 2020, Tom Brady has already showed what many Bucs fans must have hoped for since last year; the re-emergence of Antonio Brown to his old self.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Vikings Signed A New Running Back On Monday

The Minnesota Vikings had one of the top rushing attacks in 2020 thanks in large part to the dominance of RB Dalvin Cook. But as training camp approaches its conclusion, the Vikings are giving Cook some veteran help in the backfield. On Monday, the Vikings made several roster moves, including...

Comments / 0

Community Policy