Day after scrimmage, Pat Narduzzi surprises Pitt players with trip to Kennywood

Pitt’s Lucas Krull beats John Petrishen for a touchdown during the spring game on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Heinz Field.

Years ago, Bill Cowher liked to tease his Pittsburgh Steelers players, make them think it was just another day at training camp, gather them around him in the morning on the fields of Saint Vincent College and announce everyone was going to the movies.

Of course, the buses parked in the driveway ruined the surprise.

Pat Narduzzi tried the same thing Monday at the start of the final week of Pitt camp. He brought everyone in for what seemed like a normal day of practice before declaring he was treating everyone to a day at Kennywood.

“They thought they were coming in and practicing,” Narduzzi said Tuesday. “At least some of them. Some of them might have known.”

In any case, it was a welcome break after an intense scrimmage Sunday at Heinz Field after which the coaches set the depth chart. Narduzzi probably won’t reveal too many details until a few days before the opener Sept. 4.

“If we had practiced (Monday), it would have been 11 straight days,” Narduzzi said. “We needed a break. Kenny Pickett said to me, probably a week ago, ‘Coach, 11 straight days?’

“Yeah, we have work to do,” the coach replied to his quarterback, trying not to give away the surprise.

“We had that planned for Monday to be that type of day after a scrimmage on Sunday. I’d be a fool to go out there and practice.”

Narduzzi said he enjoyed standing in line with his players at Kennywood. He said he likes to ride coasters, but he had no patience for the 90-minute line to get on the Steel Curtain.

“Someday, I’ll get that one when nobody’s there,” he said.

The day before, Narduzzi conducted the “last big scrimmage” of camp.

After the scrimmage, coaches set a depth chart, but not in indelible ink.

“Still see how things go the next two weeks,” he said.

The offense played well, he said, especially the running game that wasn’t up to his expectations previously in camp.

“The offense ran the ball on the defense, which was good, but only one explosive gain, which was good for the defense,” he said.

He added, however, “We didn’t do a great job of stopping the ball at times.”

He also made a list that he released to reporters of players who topped the coaches’ grading system in the scrimmage.

The first name he uttered was that of senior defensive tackle Keyshon Camp, who is entering his sixth season, but has played in only 24 games (15 starts) after a redshirt season in 2016 and a series of injuries.

“He’s not going to get hurt this year,” Narduzzi said. “You guys can put that in print. He will not get hurt. He’s going to be a force.”

Others on defense who earned gold stars were defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado, linebacker SirVocea Dennis and cornerbacks M.J. Devonshire and Noah Biglow.

Elsewhere:

• Pickett is playing “winning football,” his coach said. “I don’t know if he’s had an average day since he’s been in camp. He’s playing at a high level.”

• Offensive linemen of note were tackles Carter Warren and Gabe Houy and guards Blake Zubovic and Jake Kradel.

Narduzzi didn’t say, but seniors Warren and Houy might have an edge in the three-way battle for two starting jobs at tackle. Yet, he had praise for sophomore tackle Matt Goncalves, too.

“We trust Matt to go out there and be a starter for us,” Narduzzi said. “He’s a good player, and I’m excited where he is, too.”

• He also praised tight ends Lucas Krull and Jake Zilinskas and wide receivers Jared Wayne, Jordan Addison and Tre Tipton.

• Narduzzi said the competition between running backs Izzy Abanikanda and Vincent Davis is a “back-and-forth slugfest.”

“I’d still say Izzy is the guy you trust the most. It comes down to trust right now. Every single day, who is that guy? He’s been like this (moving his hand in a straight line) every day.

A name to note is senior A.J. Davis, who is the best pass blocker among the running backs.

“By far,” Narduzzi said. “He’s that guy you trust.”

• Narduzzi still is waiting for a starting kicker to emerge between Ben Sauls and Sam Scarton.

“I think they’re both above average. Neither one of them (has) losing grades. Neither one of them (has) winning grades. I wish one of them would just take the thing over.”

Narduzzi said Alex Kessman set the standard last season, hitting 86% of field goal attempts in practice.

“Ben Sauls was a lot better a year ago, in my opinion, but he was competing with Kess. Kess is gone. All of a sudden that 86% is not there. We need to get back up to 86. He and Sam are battling it out.”