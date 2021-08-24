JPS Releases 2021-22 Opening Information

Jamestown Public Schools released 2021-22 opening information today to students, parents and staff. “As a district, we understand the need and importance of in-person learning for our students,” said JPS Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker. “We are preparing for the return of ALL students to full-day, in-person instruction beginning on Wednesday, September 1st. Please remember that all decisions regarding reopening of schools in September could be subject to change depending on updated CDC or New York State guidelines, or new direction from the Chautauqua County Department of Health. We thank our families and staff for their understanding during these challenging times and their help in ensuring that our school community stays healthy and safe. We will keep our families updated on any additional changes we receive regarding the reopening of school.”