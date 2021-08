Marvell, unlike the cinematic universe of the same name (minus an "l"), does not feature any hammer-wielding gods or men in iron suits. But the US chipmaker's recent performance has looked just as super-heroic as the movie franchise. Four years ago, Marvell Technology was generating about $600 million in quarterly revenues, with a share price of $17.90. Today, its sales are nudging $1.1 billion a quarter, and its stock has soared to more than $60.