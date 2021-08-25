Arson arrest made after commercial structure fire on Margaret Lane

On Tuesday morning, at 5:57 am, GVPD Officers and the Grass Valley Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at 123 Margaret Lane. The first arriving Grass Valley fire units found a 2-story commercial structure with fire involvement external and internal on both floors of the building. Crews worked swiftly to extinguish the fire, and two additional buildings on the property were saved. Grass Valley Firefighters were assisted at the fire by NCCFD, Cal Fire and Ophir Hill with Higgins and Penn Valley providing cover fire engines for empty stations.