Casey MacGill

The Venue, the 200-seat music performance space in downtown Aurora, continues to wow fans with its Music In Mundy Outdoor Concert Series. Agnes Mundy Park, adjacent to The Venue, is an outdoor space perfect for presenting shows and adhering to current COVID safety guidelines. In the event of severe weather, shows may be moved indoors at the request of the artist. Please see safety policy below. Information and show schedules can be found at themusicvenue.org.