Here’s every MTG Standard set coming in 2022

Spelunky has long been announced for Nintendo Switch with previously a vague summer 2021 release date. Now players can get ready to hop on board in just a couple weeks, as the two titles are planning to release at the same time on August 26. In the first Spelunky either a single or up to 4 players can dive into the randomly changing caves locally in order to try their best to uncover brand new secrets and stay alive long enough to see the end. In the sequel players can also team up online if they like in order to dig their way to victory during the long and challenging adventure that will await them every step of the way.