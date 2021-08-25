Here’s every MTG Standard set coming in 2022
Four new Magic: The Gathering sets scheduled to release in 2022 were revealed by Wizards of the Coast during the August Magic Showcase. The launch of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt is scheduled to take place on Sept. 24 in conjunction with the Magic 2021 Standard rotation. Two months later, Innistrad: Crimson Vow will release, providing two new Standard-legal sets to the existing four following fall rotation. A total of four MTG Standard sets will launch in 2022, revealed today during the Magic Showcase event: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, Streets of New Capenna, Dominaria United, and The Brothers’ War.dotesports.com
Comments / 0